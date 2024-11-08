Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Acquired by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQI. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 47,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.08. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $47.63.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

