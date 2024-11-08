Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Decreased by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 231,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,978,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,610,000 after buying an additional 118,792 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,998,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,475,253. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

