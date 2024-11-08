UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

UWMC has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UWM from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised UWM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on UWM from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.66.

UWM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. UWM has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.00 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $507.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $45,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,547.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UWM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in UWM by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in UWM by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

