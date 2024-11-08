Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Utah Medical Products Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:UTMD traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,146. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.31. The company has a market capitalization of $235.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.08. Utah Medical Products has a twelve month low of $63.38 and a twelve month high of $87.86.

Utah Medical Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.10%.

Institutional Trading of Utah Medical Products

About Utah Medical Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

