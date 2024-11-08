Uranium Energy Corp. Completes Technical Report Summary for Roughrider Uranium Project

Uranium Energy Corp. announced on November 7, 2024, that the company has finalized a S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary titled “S-K 1300 Initial Assessment Report – Roughrider Uranium Project, Saskatchewan, Canada” for its Roughrider Project.

The report, dated November 5, 2024, provides an overview of the technical aspects related to the Roughrider Uranium Project. A copy of the Technical Report Summary has been attached as Exhibit 96.1 to the Form 8-K filing.

In addition to this completion, the company has also included various consents in the filing. These consents include those from Tetra Tech Canada Inc., Understood Mineral Resources Ltd., Terracon Geotechnique Ltd., Snowden Optiro, and Clifton Engineering Group Ltd. The consents are dated November 7, 2024, and are part of the exhibits provided in the filing.

Uranium Energy Corp. did not include any financial statements of business acquired, pro forma financial information, or shell company transaction details in this particular filing.

This report signifies a step forward for Uranium Energy Corp. in its Roughrider Uranium Project in Canada. The company remains focused on its operations and developments within the resource sector.

The filing was signed by Josephine Man, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary of Uranium Energy Corp. on November 7, 2024.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

