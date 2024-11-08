Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.05 and last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 3285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Univest Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Univest Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $126.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

Insider Transactions at Univest Financial

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,200 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $34,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,329.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,329.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $130,553.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,876.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,389 shares of company stock worth $412,352. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univest Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Univest Financial by 2,713.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Univest Financial by 212.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 11,533.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

