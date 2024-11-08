United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Trading 4.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Free Report) shot up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.97 and last traded at $27.92. 220,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 161,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

United States Copper Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $194.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49.

Get United States Copper Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Copper Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in United States Copper Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $57,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 597,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 2,734.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in United States Copper Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000.

United States Copper Index Fund Company Profile

The United States Copper Index Fund, LP (CPER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Copper index. The fund tracks a rules-based index of copper futures contracts selected based on the shape of the copper futures curve. CPER was launched on Nov 15, 2011 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Copper Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Copper Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.