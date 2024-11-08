United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

United States Cellular Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $64.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -179.49 and a beta of 0.47. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $68.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 190,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,678 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 22.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 360,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,480,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,021,000 after acquiring an additional 47,267 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in United States Cellular by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 659,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

