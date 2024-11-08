United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
United States Cellular Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $64.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -179.49 and a beta of 0.47. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $68.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57.
United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.
