uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.21, Zacks reports. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 158.09% and a negative net margin of 1,027.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million.

uniQure Stock Up 3.8 %

QURE stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. uniQure has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $361.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Get uniQure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of uniQure from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of uniQure from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.