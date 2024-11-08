Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 423.8% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 393.5% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $59.59 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.00.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.4755 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.