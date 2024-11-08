Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 423.8% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 393.5% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.
Unilever Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $59.59 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.00.
Unilever Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.4755 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
Unilever Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
