Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Holdings Increased by Keynote Financial Services LLC

Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 76.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $393.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.63. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.