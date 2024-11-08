UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Price Target Raised to $57.00

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on UL Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UL Solutions from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W lowered UL Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UL Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ULS

UL Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of UL Solutions stock opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.75. UL Solutions has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $59.23.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UL Solutions will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UL Solutions

In other UL Solutions news, major shareholder Ulse Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the second quarter valued at $84,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the second quarter valued at $208,000.

About UL Solutions

(Get Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.