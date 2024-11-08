UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Posts Earnings Results

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.41 million. UL Solutions had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

UL Solutions Price Performance

ULS stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.88. 36,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.75. UL Solutions has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $59.23.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

UL Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other UL Solutions news, major shareholder Ulse Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

ULS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ULS

UL Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.