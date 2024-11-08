UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Price

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Intrepid Potash stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.07. 31,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,224. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.18.
Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.25). Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $57.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.
Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.
