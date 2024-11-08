UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Price

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

Intrepid Potash stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.07. 31,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,224. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.25). Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $57.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

About Intrepid Potash

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 602,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,123,000 after buying an additional 121,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,133 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 193,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 184,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.