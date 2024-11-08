UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Stock

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AXS. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

AXS opened at $82.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $53.14 and a 52 week high of $84.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 31,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,015,000 after purchasing an additional 33,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $507,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

