Twin Vee Powercats (VEEE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 43.37%.

Get Twin Vee Powercats alerts:

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:VEEE opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.28. Twin Vee Powercats has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.77.

About Twin Vee Powercats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates in three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, such as fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing, and diving expeditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Vee Powercats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Vee Powercats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.