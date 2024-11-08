TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Get TTEC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTEC

TTEC Price Performance

TTEC stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. TTEC has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $534.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.67 million. TTEC had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. Research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTEC

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 280.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.