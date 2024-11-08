Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.93.

Get Chevron alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $156.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.90. Chevron has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its position in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.