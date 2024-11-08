Triune Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 23,266 Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Triune Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,266 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFFN. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1,865.5% during the third quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter worth about $55,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 533.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

CFFN traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,852. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $930.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 9.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 117.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

