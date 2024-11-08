Triune Financial Partners LLC Invests $6.14 Million in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Triune Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Triune Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 142.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWV traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $341.95. 13,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,815. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $246.88 and a 12-month high of $341.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.45.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

