Triune Financial Partners LLC Invests $548,000 in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Triune Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Triune Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 245.4% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFNM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,452. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.05. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $48.67.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

