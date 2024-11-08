TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 93.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

NYSE TPVG opened at $7.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $301.22 million, a PE ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $27.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Sajal Srivastava acquired 11,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $79,311.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 250,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,023.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPVG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.65.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

