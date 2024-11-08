Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,216,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,261 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,245.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,552 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,473,000 after purchasing an additional 174,473 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,389,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,587,000 after purchasing an additional 493,420 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,242,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,476,000 after purchasing an additional 105,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.03. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $56.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4936 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

