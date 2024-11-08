Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 29.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,884,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,030,000 after purchasing an additional 660,866 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,829,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 14,525.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 326,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,144,000 after buying an additional 324,654 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $37,395,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 804,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,141,000 after acquiring an additional 153,077 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.57.
Insider Transactions at Nucor
In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,770 shares in the company, valued at $14,499,436. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 4,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $798,825.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,923,837.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,499,436. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,712 shares of company stock worth $3,980,235. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $161.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.55. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $133.42 and a twelve month high of $203.00.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nucor Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
