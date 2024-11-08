Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Travel + Leisure has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years. Travel + Leisure has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Travel + Leisure to earn $6.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

NYSE TNL opened at $53.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.95. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $53.52.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $135,812.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,703.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $135,812.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,703.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $3,804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 362,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,258,129.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,241. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

