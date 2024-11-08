TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director Edward M. Basile Sells 6,750 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $563,962.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,158.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.29 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.96 and a beta of 2.08.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Stephens boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $208.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,862,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,832,000 after buying an additional 202,867 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 260.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,759,000 after purchasing an additional 146,115 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth $18,854,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,086,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

