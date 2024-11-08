Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.15.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TT opened at $395.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $379.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.73. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $219.68 and a 52 week high of $406.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.