Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives C$31.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$31.25 to C$37.75 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$30.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.53. The firm has a market cap of C$2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.40 and a 1 year high of C$32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$369.83 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 3.6254502 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

