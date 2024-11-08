TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to $137.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

NYSE TKO traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.20. 367,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.45 and a beta of 1.06. TKO Group has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $130.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.36.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TKO Group will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TKO Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 53.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 52.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 388.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

