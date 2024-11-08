Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Trading 1.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.91. 228,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 207,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Tiziana Life Sciences Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92.

Institutional Trading of Tiziana Life Sciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tiziana Life Sciences stock. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Tiziana Life Sciences worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

