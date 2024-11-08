Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSCGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0063 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.21. 14,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,663. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $144.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.09. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 12-month low of $29.97 and a 12-month high of $41.79.

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

