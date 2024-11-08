Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:TPMN) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:TPMN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0332 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74. Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.02.

Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF (TPMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund seeks to provide high current income by holding dividend-producing equities screened for biblically responsible investing (BRI) criteria. The actively managed fund utilizes a market neutral strategy on its equity portfolio by holding long and short positions in broad equity index futures.

