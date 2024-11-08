Timken (NYSE:TKR) Announces Earnings Results

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Timken updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.550-5.650 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.55-5.65 EPS.

Timken Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TKR traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.57. The company had a trading volume of 17,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,057. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Timken has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $94.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Timken from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

