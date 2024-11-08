Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $114.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Thermon Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.770-1.890 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $1.77-1.89 EPS.

Shares of THR traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.97. 210,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.44 million, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.07. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.45.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

