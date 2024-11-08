The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $376,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 151,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Southern by 491.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 222,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,969,000 after buying an additional 184,993 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock opened at $86.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.62.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Scotiabank raised their target price on Southern from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SO

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, CEO James Y. Kerr II sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $2,689,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,005,688.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Y. Kerr II sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $2,689,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,005,688.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $587,830.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,575.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.