The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) Declares GBX 1.87 Dividend

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Down 0.3 %

TRIG stock opened at GBX 94.20 ($1.23) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,450.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 100.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 100.03. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 93.30 ($1.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117.20 ($1.53).

Get The Renewables Infrastructure Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 130 ($1.69) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.