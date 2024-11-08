The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.4% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 79.6% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 28,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 102.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $399.41 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.79 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a market cap of $396.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $393.80 and a 200-day moving average of $363.10.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 733.61%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Melius Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.52.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

