The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 102.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 51,250.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,575,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762,735 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,931,328,000 after purchasing an additional 100,139 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Home Depot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,980,883,000 after buying an additional 138,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,643,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,598,316,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Melius Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.52.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $399.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.10. The firm has a market cap of $396.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.79 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 733.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.57%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.