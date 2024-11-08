The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.0% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.1% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 152,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $61,992,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 28,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 23.1% in the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.04.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $399.41 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.79 and a 12-month high of $421.56. The stock has a market cap of $396.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.10.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 733.61%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

