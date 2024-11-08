The Ensign Group (ENSG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ: ENSG) recently:

10/28/2024 – The Ensign Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $163.00 to $167.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2024 – The Ensign Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $167.00 to $172.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2024 – The Ensign Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – The Ensign Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $165.00 to $168.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – The Ensign Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $167.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – The Ensign Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $148.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.63. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $158.45. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.81%.

In other news, CEO Barry Port sold 3,500 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,788,820. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Barry Port sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,788,820. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $283,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,303.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,620 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

