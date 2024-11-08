The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments trimmed its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the quarter. Allstate makes up 0.8% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Allstate were worth $11,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Allstate by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 54,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $190.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $198.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.59.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.31.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

