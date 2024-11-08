TFB Advisors LLC Sells 294 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

TFB Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $135.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $101.41 and a 52 week high of $136.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

