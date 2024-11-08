TFB Advisors LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2,969.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JIRE stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.66. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $67.10.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.