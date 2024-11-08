TFB Advisors LLC Has $775,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 89,137.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,059,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,739 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $897,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after acquiring an additional 331,797 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $218,786,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 233.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $295,198,000 after purchasing an additional 271,073 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,372.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,343 shares of company stock worth $2,791,181. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $1,015.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $905.83 and a 200 day moving average of $809.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $615.54 and a 52-week high of $1,024.44.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

