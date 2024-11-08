TFB Advisors LLC Has $11.17 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

TFB Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.3% of TFB Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $11,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $130.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.14 and a 52 week high of $131.45.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

