TFB Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 85,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $36.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

