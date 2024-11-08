TFB Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

TFB Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK stock opened at $286.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $201.92 and a 1 year high of $287.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.