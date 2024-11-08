Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by M&G Plc

M&G Plc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 73,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $50,910,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $217.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $218.25.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,256.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

