Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 144.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 73,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after buying an additional 20,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $50,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $217.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $218.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

