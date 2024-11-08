Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $289.31 and last traded at $287.41, with a volume of 22399215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.03.

Get Tesla alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $953.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.35, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,164,540.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,797 shares of company stock worth $19,211,821 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.